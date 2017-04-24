STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

UC Berkeley students file lawsuit over canceled Ann Coulter speech

Ann Coulter (Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wiki Comons)
Ann Coulter (Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wiki Comons)

Posted:Apr 24 2017 12:04PM MST

Updated:Apr 24 2017 12:26PM MST

BERKELEY (AP) -- University of California, Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus have filed a lawsuit against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students' rights to free speech.

Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Dhillon is also an RNC committeewoman from California.

MORE COVERAGE

 Campus Republicans invited Coulter to speak at Berkeley this Thursday, but Berkeley officials informed the group last week that the event was being called off for security concerns.

After the university backtracked and offered an alternate date, Coulter has insisted that she plans to still come Thursday.

Coulter tweeted Monday that the lawsuit "demands appropriate & safe venue for my speech THIS THURSDAY." 

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories