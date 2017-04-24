Report: 50-60 teens storm BART, rob passengers

The Chronicle reports about 50 to 60 teens got onto a BART train over the weekend and robbed the passengers.

According to the report, the teens "commandeered a train car" and forced the passengers on the train to hand over valuables including cellphones and bags.

Two of the passengers reportedly were injured. The injuries were head and facial injuries.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum Station.

It's unclear if the juveniles were armed.

The train was held for about 15 minutes while police investigated, according to the report.

Additional details have not been released.

