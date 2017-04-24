STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Report: 50-60 teens storm BART, rob passengers

Posted:Apr 24 2017 11:08AM MST

Updated:Apr 24 2017 02:37PM MST

The Chronicle reports about 50 to 60 teens got onto a BART train over the weekend and robbed the passengers.

According to the report, the teens "commandeered a train car" and forced the passengers on the train to hand over valuables including cellphones and bags.

Two of the passengers reportedly were injured. The injuries were head and facial injuries.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum Station.

It's unclear if the juveniles were armed.

The train was held for about 15 minutes while police investigated, according to the report.

Additional details have not been released.

Read the full story on SFGate.com here. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories