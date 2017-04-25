High-speed pursuit of stolen car ends in fatal gunfire, arrest

- Authorities on Tuesday chased a car that was reported stolen in Long Beach, apparently shot to death one of the two people inside and arrested the other one in an incident that mostly unfolded on live TV.

The chase began about 6:10 a.m. and went over surface streets and then onto the Long Beach (710) Freeway, the Artesia (91) Freeway, the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway.

The motorist ran red lights and sped around cars, nearly overturning at one point. Eventually, the chase led to the city of Bellflower, where the car went into a business parking lot and was boxed in by police about 6:40 a.m.

At that point, shots were fired by law enforcement officers, and the passenger got out and surrendered. A short time later, officers pulled the apparently injured driver from the car and began administering CPR. But the driver appeared lifeless.

