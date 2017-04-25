STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Mexico says vehicle carrying radioactive material stolen

Posted:Apr 25 2017 10:12AM MST

Updated:Apr 25 2017 10:21AM MST

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say a company's pickup truck carrying industrial X-ray equipment that uses radioactive material has been stolen in northwestern Mexico.

The Interior Department says the truck was stolen Sunday in Tlaquepaque, a town in Jalisco state.

The missing radioactive material is iridium-192. The agency said Monday that the material could pose a health hazard if removed from its container and not handled correctly.

There have been several such thefts in Mexico in recent years, but the radioactive materials have been recovered.


