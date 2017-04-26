Massive manhunt after Banks County deputy shot

- Authorities said a Banks County deputy is luck to be alive after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident prompted a massive manhunt.

It happened just after 4:10 p.m. at the Atlanta Dragway after a report of robbery in progress. Investigators said the suspect tried to kidnap the victim, but ended up taking the employee's car and fleeing the scene. Deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over in the area of Tanger Outlet Center, but the man took off.

Cops: 'watch out' 4 dangerous gunman around Tanger Outlets in Commerce after deputy shot #fox 5atl pic.twitter.com/pSPJ1GaKDh — George (@gfrancofox5news) April 26, 2017

“At some point during the stop, my officer's car hit the suspect's car. The suspect stopped the car, jumped out and started firing at my officers,” said Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed.

Investigators said as the man was running, he fired at law enforcement officers, hitting a deputy which was still in their patrol car. The suspect got away, but it prompted a multi-jurisdictional manhunt.

“We have a number of agencies that have come out,” said Lt. Carissa McFadden.

Authorities in the area are searching for a black man in his 40s with short hair, 6’0” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing. He is believed to be in the area surrounding Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

Breaking; Banks co Sheriff Of says deputy ok gunman on the lose near Tanger outlets #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/1ZP9JB6PGy — George (@gfrancofox5news) April 26, 2017

“He is armed and dangerous, we do know that. He has possibly two weapons on him, two guns on him, so we are asking citizens to not approach this male subject,” said Lt. McFadden. “If they do see him, to call 911 and immediately report it.”

Authorities said law enforcement officials saturated the outlet mall, immediately securing the area. The suspect was last seen running across Interstate 85 towards Commerce.

The name of the deputy has not yet been released, but authorities said he suffered non-life threatening injuries thanks to his ballistic vest.

“He’s in good shape, doing very well,” said Sheriff Speed.

The deputy is recovering at the Northeast Georgia Hospital.