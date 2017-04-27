Catfish catches pacifier dropped in museum's tank

- A catfish at a Virginia museum ended up with the catch of the day, forcing staff on a dive rescue operation.

The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, VA posted a picture on Facebook of what happened when a guest accidentally dropped a sucker into the museum's Cypress Swamp exhibit.

The museum's albino catfish actually started sucking on the pacifier.

Fortunately, Virginia Living Museum staff were able to rescue the pacifier and return it to the guest.

