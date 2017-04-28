Manhunt after prisoner escapes in Howard County while being transported to hospital center

- A man serving prison time for the attempted murder of police officers escaped custody Friday morning while being transported to a medical facility in Howard County.

28-year-old David M. Watson was being transported to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center on Dorsey Run Road in Jessup when he escaped custody and fled into a wooded area. Police launched a ground and air manhunt immediately after learning of the escape.

It is unclear how Watson was able to escape custody.

Watson is a white male, 5-foot-8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He was being transported by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and was in prison for the attempted murder of police officers. Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they may have spotted Watson to call 911.

