Multiple brush fires break out in Riverside, San Bernardino counties US & World News Multiple brush fires break out in Riverside, San Bernardino counties Fire crews continue to fight multiple brush fires Monday morning in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Officials said the Riverside County fire, dubbed "Opera Fire," had burned about 1350 acres and was 60 percent contained as of Monday morning.

A separate fire broke out in the Cajon Pass, being called the "Tower Fire" on social media.

As of Monday morning, it had burned 200 acres and was 50 percent contained, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Twitter account.

