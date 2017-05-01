DPD: Gunman found dead after shooting paramedic

- Police confirm a gunman was found dead in a home after he opened fire on a Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic while responding to an emergency call in Southeast Dallas Monday morning.

During an afternoon press conference, DPD says the call was initially about a dispute between neighbors around 11:30 a.m. on Reynolds Avenue, which is near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

When the first responders got to the neighborhood, they reportedly spotted a man with a rifle walking down the street. He opened fire and a Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was hit.

Dallas Police Chief David Pughes says the paramedic's life was saved by a sergeant who pulled him away from the scene and put him in his squad car as the shooter was firing.

City officials confirm the paramedic was rushed to Baylor hospital in critical condition but is now out of surgery and in ICU.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said a citizen was also injured during the shooting and is also in ICU.

A Dallas officer was also treated at the scene for a minor injury.

"Please keep the injured EMT and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the Dallas Police Department said on Twitter.

“There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!” the Dallas Police Association tweeted.

After an extensive perimeter search, Chief Pughes says they received information that the gunman was in a home on the same street. SWAT officers responded to the house and a robot was sent inside the home to find two people dead inside. Pughes says they strongly believe one of them is the gunman. The second body has not been identified.

Sources told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that the suspect may have a girlfriend who lives in the neighborhood. She reportedly tried to get him help Sunday night because of an episode or "breakdown" but he refused.

"Someone that was not mentally stable felt a lot of pain this afternoon, and our heroic paramedic stepped in to help a citizen putting their lives on the line," Rawlings said. "A police officer rescued that individual and now the doctors do their part. It's how we come together as a city."

The name of the injured paramedic and the citizen have not been released.