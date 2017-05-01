McDonald's invents the 'frork,' a fry-fork hybrid utensil for fast food lovers

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Screen grab from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltxLeLGozDk
(FOX News) -- Do you love sloppy sauces but hate getting your fingers dirty while using fries to sop up the extra flavor?

Worry no more, misophobes, McDonald’s has invented a silly-looking utensil that will keep your paws sauce-free and your mouth of delicious, golden fries.

Behold the “frork” (yes, it’s mouthful just to say)—a utensil that looks like fork but replaces the usual prongs with french fries.

The chain unleashed the device Monday via an infomercial parody hosted by pitchman Anthony Sullivan.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


