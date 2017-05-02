STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Small plane crashes on busy road in Washington state

MUKILTEO, Wash. (FOX 13) - Officials in Washington state are working to clear the debris of a small plane crash on a roadway next to shops and a hotel. 

Mukilteo Police said there were no injuries after a small aircraft went down, but several vehicles were damaged.

Police first reported the plane going down just after 6:30 p.m. EST.  The plane went down on Harbour Pointe Boulevard east of Cyrus Way in Mukilteo. 

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.


