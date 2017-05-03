Active shooter reported at North Lake College

- Irving police said there was an active shooter situation at North Lake College on Wednesday morning.

Dallas County Community College District officials asked students to go into lockdown if they were on campus and stay away if they weren't on campus yet.

"We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene," North Lake College said in a tweet.

Images from SKY 4 showed multiple police officers running on the campus. At one point dozens of students ran out of a building and into a parking lot.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said its Orange Line is not currently running through the North Lake College Station because of the police activity. A shuttle bus will take passengers between the Belt Line and Irving Convention Center stations.

