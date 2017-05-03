FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Real life 'Breaking Bad'? Ex-NM science teacher pleads guilty to making meth

Former science teacher John Gose, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces, New Mexico, courtroom.  (Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office)
Posted:May 03 2017 07:29PM MST

Updated:May 04 2017 04:16AM MST

(FOX News) - A former science teacher has pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine in New Mexico, the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. 

John Gose, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces courtroom.

The real-life case draws parallels to the television show "Breaking Bad," about a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher in New Mexico who starts making meth.

Las Cruces police arrested Gose in October 2016 after a traffic stop. Paraphernalia, including chemicals, glassware and rubber tubing were reportedly discovered by officers.

