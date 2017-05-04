STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Roller coaster stuck on tracks in Oklahoma City

Posted:May 04 2017 10:39AM MST

Updated:May 04 2017 10:42AM MST

OKLAHOMA CITY (FOX 46) - Emergency crews are working to rescue a number of patrons after a roller coaster became stuck on a track in Oklahoma City Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that they were responding to Frontier City to help people off two roller coaster cars that are stuck beyond the catwalk.

No injuries have been reported.


