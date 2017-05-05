Flaring at Valero refinery prompts evacuations US & World News Flaring at Valero refinery prompts evacuations Benicia police are advising anyone downwind of the Valero Refinery to evacuate the area due to a power outage that has caused flaring and smoke.

At about 7:27 a.m., Benicia police announced via their Twitter account that the refinery was experiencing a power outage that resulted in flaring and smoke.

Police advised anyone in businesses or homes downwind of the facility to evacuate the area. All other areas of town are advised to shelter in place, keep doors and windows closed and bring pets inside.

Valero spokeswoman Lillian Rojas issued a statement saying "Valero's Benicia refinery is flaring due to power disruption from Pacific Gas & Electric. Also, Valero has asked Petrochemical Mutual Aid Organization (PMAO) to assist us in conducting community air monitoring as well. "

Benicia Refinery burning off harmful chemicals and NOT notifying neighboring residents and businesses to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/gfKcpz8cCU — Victoria K. R. Leong (@heytooor) May 5, 2017