Teen makes dress the night before prom for $15, the internet loves it

- A Bay Area teen made her own prom dress the night before the big dance and as if that's not impressive enough, she did it for just $15.

Shami Oshun chronicled her fashion feat on Twitter. She started by writing: "Proms tomorrow. This [is] going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before."

Proms tomorrow. This going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before 😂 pic.twitter.com/04KogHxc6B — SHAMI OSHUN (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Following tweets showed her taking diamonds from another dress and using an old dress as the base before she revealed her final beautiful purple gown and wrote that she couldn't wait to try it on.

OMG UPDATE IM SO EXCITED NOW pic.twitter.com/6awYcy9FIb — SHAMI OSHUN (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

She later shared an image of her wearing the dress and it went viral with people calling it "stunning," "impressive," and "gorgeous." Many people said the teen should audition for 'Project Runway.'

Made my prom dress the day of with $15 and a old dress ✨ face beat by @darlittta #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/WAQhJbrV6C — SHAMI OSHUN (@bluexheeta) April 30, 2017

Oshun estimated the materials she used to make the dress cost about $15 total.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.