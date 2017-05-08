Two dead after van drives off Venice jetty [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SCSO photo US & World News Search for van in water off Venice jetty Emergency crews are at the Venice Jetty looking for one and possibly two victims after a van drove into the water and vanished.

According to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, the vehicle drove into the water near the bathrooms at the park. Witnesses reported seeing the van enter the water, and video posted to Facebook showed a white minivan plow into the water and float for a moment as other boats drifted by.

Deputies say a Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was nearby and a deputy jumped in to help, but was unable to get anyone out of the van before it drifted away. Officials believe two people were inside.

It took two hours, but divers now believe they have found the van under 15 feet of water. It was not visible from the shore.

"Unfortunately, this rescue mission has now evolved into a recovery mission," a sheriff's office statement explained. "The investigation is ongoing."