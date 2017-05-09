Publix recalls spinach and artichoke dip due to possible glass fragments

- Publix Supermarkets has issued a recall for its store brand Publix Deli artichoke and spinach dip due to the possibility of small glass fragments inside.

The 16 ounce dip was sold at Publix stored in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The affected products have a UPC number of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone with additional questions may call Publix customer service at 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).