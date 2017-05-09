McDonald's employee with Down syndrome retires after 33 years

- A longtime employee of a McDonald's in Michigan was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers as he retired after 33 years.

According to local radio station WHMI, Daniel Lybrink started working at a McDonald's in Brighton in 1984.

Lybrink, who has Down syndrome, worked as a lobby manager at the same location for more than three decades.

His retirement party was covered by local media and was filled with his friends and family along with members of the community who have been touched by his lovable personality over the years.

His coworkers sang his praises at the retirement celebration, saying he is so sweet and always smiling.

Lybrink will enjoy retirement with his friends and has plans to fish, travel and continue taking part in the Special Olympics.

