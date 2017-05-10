Emergency crews working to rescue crane operator above downtown Tampa

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Emergency crews working to rescue crane operator above downtown Tampa

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen

Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
Photo courtesy Jennifer Jensen
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 10 2017 06:46AM MST

Updated:May 10 2017 07:09AM MST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Emergency crews are conducting a difficult rescue in downtown Tampa after a crane operator apparently suffered a medical episode.

The scene is unfolding along East Twiggs Street at the site of an under-construction Publix.  According to Tampa Fire Rescue, someone working on the crane needs medical attention.

Several fire trucks are on the scene and work at the site appears to have been suspended.

There’s no word yet on the worker’s identify or condition.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories