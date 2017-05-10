Emergency crews working to rescue crane operator above downtown Tampa

- Emergency crews are conducting a difficult rescue in downtown Tampa after a crane operator apparently suffered a medical episode.

The scene is unfolding along East Twiggs Street at the site of an under-construction Publix. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, someone working on the crane needs medical attention.

Several fire trucks are on the scene and work at the site appears to have been suspended.

There’s no word yet on the worker’s identify or condition.

