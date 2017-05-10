Chicago inmates can now order pizza directly to their cells

- Inmates in the Cook County Jail can now order pizza delivered directly to their cells. The medium-security prison has allowed pre-trial detainees to use their commissary to purchase pizza cooked on the premise.

The “Recipe for Change” program run by local restaurant owner, Chef Bruno Abate, looks to teach inmates skills that they can use when they are released, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The pizzas cost between $5 and $7 and the selection of six pies includes classics like plain margherita and sausage.

“This isn’t coddling the detainees,” says sheriff spokeswoman Cara Smith who added that the sales will go towards funding the program itself.

The program has been in place since April 20 and as of Monday, 208 pies have been sold. Smith says a food truck serving food cooked by inmates is also in the works, although it’s only in the developmental stage.

