5-year-old brings loaded handgun into local elementary school, police say

- A handgun found in a restroom at an elementary school in the Lake Wylie area of Mecklenburg County was brought in by a 5-year-old, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the weapon was found in a hallway restroom at Palisades Park Elementary School by a group of children during morning arrival on Tuesday. They said the children saw the gun on the floor and rant to tell a staff member.

The gun had rounds in the magazine, not in the chamber and was brought to school by a 5-year-old boy, CMS Police tells FOX 46 Charlotte.

"Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified," CMS said in a statement to parents.

The boy told police that someone put the gun in his book bag. Authorities said they do not believe he intended to use the gun at school.

Good afternoon Palisades Park Elementary families:

Keeping families aware of incidents that happen on campus is important. This morning during arrival a weapon was found in one of our hallway restrooms. Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified. Students and staff are safe and the instructional day was not interrupted. Please check your children’s backpacks daily to ensure that appropriate items are being brought to school.

Thank you for your support of PPES.

