4-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

- A 4-year-old boy died after suffering a gunshot wound early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

A few minutes after midnight Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street in East Chicago, according to East Chicago police.

Garrion Glover’s mother said she was asleep in her bedroom with her boyfriend when they heard a noise coming from the living room, police said. She got up to see what was going on and saw her son lying on the floor bleeding near the couch, and someone called 911.

The boy’s uncle was sleeping on the couch in the living room and also heard a noise before being awakened by his sister, police said.

Glover was taken to Saint Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he died at 3:05 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy did not rule on his manner of death pending further studies.

Anyone with information should call Detectives Machuca and Orange at (219) 391-8326; or the anonymous hotline at (219) 391-8500.