Athens man arrested for second time in three months for pork chop incidents

- An Athens man was arrested for a second time in three months for incidents involving family violence and pork chops, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

29-year-old Terry Ball was arrested Wednesday for violation of his family violence bond order, according to police. The order stemmed from an arrest in February, where Ball was arrested for assaulting his mother with a pork chop, according to police.

On Wednesday, police received a call from Ball's mother saying that he was trying to fight everyone in the house, according to the police report. When officers arrived, they say that Ball claims he was upset that his family ate his pork chop, and now he would have to eat noodles, according to police.

Police say they also found pots and pans on the ground in the house, and that Ball expressed several times that he was not happy about what happened with the pork chop. Ball was then arrested by police.

In the incident in February, Ball was arrested for simple battery and was charged with probation violation from a prior case. According to police, Ball was eating a pork chop at his home on Simmons Street around 7:30 p.m. when he became upset with his 60-year-old mother, police said. After throwing the piece of meat, Ball got up, pushed his mother and head-butted her, police said.

Court records also show Ball has more than a dozen State and Superior Court cases dating to 2008.