Chicago officer shot in West Garfield Park

FOX 32 NEWS - A Chicago police officer has been shot in West Garfield Park and rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, according to police.
A possible offender was also shot and taken to Stroger hospital. The shooting happened at 4619 West Maypole. Chicago Police Superintendent is responding to the scene. No further details were immediately available.
