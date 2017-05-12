Video: Motorcyclist in China survives fiery crash with truck

(FOX News) -- A motorcyclist in China survived a collision with a dump truck that left him engulfed in flames. The accident, which was captured on surveillance footage Saturday, shows a truck turning left through an intersection in Nanchang, when a motorcyclist, unable to stop, slams his bike into the vehicle and instantly catches fire.

The truck driver frantically exits the vehicle and is seen running, along with passersby, toward the rider who’s rolling around on the pavement, covered in flames.

Together, the Good Samaritans pull the biker's body away from the burning truck, then move him to the side of the road where they appear to pat away the rest of the flames on his clothing.

Truck driver Yang Juyong said he was unable to exit the driver side of the vehicle because it was on fire, according to reports.

“The first thing that came into my mind was rescuing the man,” Yang said. “I did not care that my truck was burned. What I was thinking was trying to rescue that man first.”

