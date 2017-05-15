STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Charter bus overturns on Maryland interstate

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 15 2017 07:57AM MST

Updated:May 15 2017 08:03AM MST

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - Emergency crews are on the scene after a charter bus overturned in Havre de Grace, Md., Monday morning.

The bus crashed on I-95 near exit 89 north of Baltimore.

