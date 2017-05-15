Charter bus overturns on Maryland interstate

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - Emergency crews are on the scene after a charter bus overturned in Havre de Grace, Md., Monday morning.
The bus crashed on I-95 near exit 89 north of Baltimore.
This is a BREAKING NEWS situation. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.
