Murder mystery: Body of mother found in cemetery US & World News Murder mystery: Body of mother found in cemetery A mother found murdered in a cemetery. Tammy Chambers Wolfe was found dead in her car at the Polk Memory Gardens last month. Police said, while investigating the case, they arrested a man on unrelated charges.

- A mother found murdered in a cemetery. Tammy Chambers Wolfe was found dead in her car at the Polk Memory Gardens last month. Police said, while investigating the case, they arrested a man on unrelated charges.

Employees at the cemetery in Cedartown said on the morning of April 4, they noticed a car parked among the grave sites.

"There are always visitors in the cemetery, we just take it for granted," said Wayne Shaw who has worked at Polk Memory Gardens for the past 8 years.

When the car was still there hours later, Shaw took a closer look. He said the car window was open and he looked inside.

"It was obvious she was dead. I looked at her overall condition and I didn't see any damage to the car and I didn't see a gun inside, just her pocketbook," said Shaw.

Wolfe was 50 years old. She spent most of her life in Cedartown.

"I've met her several times because her family has been out here, she's a beautiful girl, really sweet and caring person," said Irene Wells who owns the cemetery.

Polk County police said Wolfe had been stabbed and shot. That was six weeks ago and police are still looking for her murderer. Friday, while conducting a search warrant on a 'person of interest' in the case, police said they arrested 54-year old Roe Dale Bowman. Authorities said they found two handguns on him, he is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Many in this small city in west Georgia are still talking about the bizarre murder in a cemetery, and the violent death of a mother and grandmother.

"Just a sad situation, sad for her parents, sad for her children, just really bad," said Wells.