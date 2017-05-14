Moms use Mother's Day to push for drug reform US & World News Moms use Mother's Day to push for drug reform The only gift some moms want this Mother's Day is a change in how policy makers deal with addiction issues.

The "Moms United To End the War on Drugs" campaign, a project by A New PATH (Parents for Addiction Treatment & Healing), was designed to help mothers and others share their views about how drug policy should change in our country.

.@Claire_FOX5 spoke with a Mom who is fighting for drug policy reform on this Mother's Day. She wants to help people. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/zUzKQuOcrf — Jim Zorn (@PhotoZorn_FOX5) May 15, 2017

"It's a devastating problem for families to go through, but as a whole, the whole country is going through this," said Sharon Ravert, a drug policy reform advocate from Dahlonega. "Whether you know it or not, you're being affected by it."

The group would like to see drug policy move from a punitive system to a more health-centered one.

"There's ways for people to get better that don't include being locked up in a cage and living with a criminal record for the rest of their lives," Ravert explained.

To follow the campaign, visit www.momsunited.net.

