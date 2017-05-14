STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Moms use Mother's Day to push for drug reform

By: Claire Simms

Posted:May 14 2017 07:40PM MST

Updated:May 15 2017 04:26PM MST

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - The only gift some moms want this Mother's Day is a change in how policy makers deal with addiction issues.

The "Moms United To End the War on Drugs" campaign, a project by A New PATH (Parents for Addiction Treatment & Healing), was designed to help mothers and others share their views about how drug policy should change in our country.

"It's a devastating problem for families to go through, but as a whole, the whole country is going through this," said Sharon Ravert, a drug policy reform advocate from Dahlonega.  "Whether you know it or not, you're being affected by it." 

The group would like to see drug policy move from a punitive system to a more health-centered one.

"There's ways for people to get better that don't include being locked up in a cage and living with a criminal record for the rest of their lives," Ravert explained.

To follow the campaign, visit www.momsunited.net.
 


