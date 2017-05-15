Nevada raises speed limit to 80 MPH on I-80 near Reno

- The state of Nevada raises its speed limit to 80-miles-per-hour.



Workers began replacing the 75 miles-per-hour markers with the new speed limit.



But it's restricted to a 130-mile stretch of the state's main east-west highway, the I -80 just east of Reno



Nevada joins South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah in allowing people to drive that fast in mostly rural areas.



The *highest speed limit in the U.S. is 85 miles per hour, on a Texas toll road from Austin to San Antonio.



The highest in the world is 87 miles-per-hour in Poland and Bulgaria.

