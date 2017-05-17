School reopening after field trip bus flipped on Md. highway

- Students at Charles W. Henry School will be back in school for the first time since Monday’s terrifying crash. The bus carrying 26 eighth-graders, three chaperones and their driver to Washington, D.C. for a field trip flipped at least once on a Maryland interstate.

The K-8 school was closed Tuesday for primary election day.

Wednesday morning, counselors will be joining the school community to help, but unable to answer questions from students as young as kindergarten like how’d it happen, who’s at fault, and how are the victims?

Maryland State Police say no charges have been filed, but they identified the two drivers involved in the violent incident on I-95 southbound in northeastern Maryland, near Havre de Grace.

The bus driver is Clarence Beamer from Philadelphia.

The driver of the Honda accused of trying to pass the bus but clipped it instead is 20-year-old University of Maryland student Menachman Backman of College Park, Maryland.

Those drivers were the only two people not taken to hospitals.

Four children and a teacher remain in hospitals, two days later. That teacher is special education teacher Brittany Jacobs, and she is reported in critical condition.