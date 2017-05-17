Fire burns through multi-story Pacific Palisades home US & World News Fire burns through multi-story Pacific Palisades home A fire has erupted at a multi-story home in the 800 block of Las Casas Avenue early on Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles area firefighters attempted to utilize a 'surround and drown' attack to quickly extinguish the flames as the dry brush which surrounds the homes poses a high fire hazard in that area.

Several fire, paramedic and support units are on scene. No injuries from the fire have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

