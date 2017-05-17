Oviedo K9 to receive body armor

- The Oviedo Police Department has announced that their K9 Kass will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in k9s Inc.

K9 Kass’s vest is sponsored by the Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. 2017 Craft fair and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department”. Delivery is expected in eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a Massachusetts charity who aims to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, the charity has provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA.

The program is available to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The money needed to be donated for one protective K9 vest is $1050.00. Each vest has a value between $1795-$2234 to include a five-year warranty and has an average weight of 4-5 lbs.