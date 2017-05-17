Accident kills 14-year-old Forney HS softball player US & World News Accident kills 14-year-old Forney softball player Members of the Forney High School varsity softball team are mourning the death of a freshman player.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Emily Galiano was accidentally run over following a team dinner Tuesday night.

Several girls were horsing around as they were getting into a white Jeep. A 16-year-old female driver moved the vehicle and Galiano fell under the tire, the sheriff’s office said. She was flown to the hospital but did not survive.

The sheriff's office said it appears it was a tragic accident and there are no plans to file criminal charges.

Head Softball Coach Pat Eitel called Emily a clutch player with tremendous talent that had been moved up from JV to varsity.

“We were always having fun with her. She was always throwing balls at us just to play with us and stuff,” he said. “Her work ethic and love for softball were just incredible.”

Forney is a small town with a close-knit community. Emily’s mother is a fourth-grade teacher in the Forney ISD school district. This is the kind of loss that hits home with all the residents.

"It's terrible. I mean, I've got a daughter. I've got five kids but I've got a daughter that goes to North Forney and she's a freshman,” said Forney resident Wayne Pullen. “When you hear something like that, it's heartbreaking. Anything involving kids and accidental stuff like that, it's just tragic."

Emily’s club team, Texas Glory, posted on Facebook, “Hold tight to your faith and each other. Love and time are the only ointments that can help sooth this inexplicable wound.”

The varsity softball team was preparing to play in the 5A Region II semifinal playoffs. That game on Wednesday night was postponed Thursday. The girls were given the option not to play but said they want to in Emily’s honor and dedicate the rest of the season to her.

Students gathered on campus to pray for the family Wednesday morning. Grief counselors were also called to the school.

Emily's twin sister shared pictures of her on Twitter and expressed her love for her sister.