Duck ramps added to Capitol Reflecting Pool
Photo credit: Architect of the Capitol
US & World News
Duck ramps added to Capitol Reflecting Pool
You may have seen them enjoying the waters of the Capitol Reflecting Pool on a warm day, but these little ducklings have a new way to navigate.

The Capitol Reflecting Pool is a popular spot for ducks (and humans), but when you're a duck, getting in and out of it safely is no small feat. So, the Architect of the Capitol collaborated with City Wildlife and added two new ramps to help the ducks get safely in and out of the pool.

The ramp itself is pretty cute, but video taken by the Architect of the Capitol showing the four ducklings using it, is even cuter!

Four families of Mallard ducks currently reside in the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

More info: Architect of the Capitol