FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

TMZ: Suspect broke into Amber Rose's home and stayed for hours

Posted:May 17 2017 06:56PM MST

Updated:May 17 2017 10:52PM MST

TARZANA (FOX 11 / CNS) - A burglar spent about four hours inside the Tarzana home of Amber Rose Wednesday while the model and others slept inside, but left without taking anything.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was conducting an investigation in the 5400 block of Donna Avenue, about two blocks south of Ventura Boulevard, but released no additional details.

According to news reports, police are investigating a break-in at the home of the former spouse of rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The male suspect entered the home -- where Rose, her mother, son and an assistant were sleeping -- in the early morning hours through a kitchen window, according to TMZ, which reported that Rose saw the broken window this afternoon and then checked security video, which recorded the suspect entering and leaving the residence.

The suspect did not take anything from the home, according to TMZ.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories