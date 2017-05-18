Man recounts taking down Times Square driver US & World News Man recounts taking down Times Square driver A man who was in Times Square when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians Thursday killing one person and injuring at least 23 says he chased after the driver to stop him.

Jared Sabater told Fox 5 News that he was one of at least seven men who ran after Ricardo Rojas, 26, as he attempted to get away.

"There were about 7-8 guys that couldn't hold him. That's when the police arrived and we backed down. He was a big boy. A big-boned up. One of the guys pulled his shirt," said Sabater.

Sabater says he was nearly hit by the vehicle.

"I jumped. I was shaken," said Sabater.

Rojas was arrested and was being tested for drugs and alcohol by the NYPD. He was identified as a Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Witnesses said Rojas appeared to be intoxicated and was driving the wrong way and on a sidewalk for three blocks in the crowed tourist hot spot in Midtown Manhattan.\

