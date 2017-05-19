EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambulance police say stolen from Prince George's hospital; suspect in custody

- A person police say stole an ambulance from a hospital in Prince George's County has been taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit that lasted about an hour and ended at an intersection in Oxon Hill.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard and photojournalist Doug Wilkes captured EXCLUSIVE video of the ambulance after it was reported stolen around 6 a.m. from the Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md.

The video shows the wheels of the ambulance down to the metal rims as the vehicle made its way north on Route 210 at around 6:45 a.m. The ambulance was followed by at least a dozen police vehicles.

After the ambulance passed our crew on Route 210, the pursuit lasted approximately 20 more minutes before officers were able to stop the vehicle near Allentown Road and Camp Springs Way. The driver was taken into custody.

Officials say no emergency crews were on board when the vehicle was stolen. No injuries were reported.

FOX 5's Erin Como says all lanes of Allentown Road, between Allentown Way and Camp Spring Avenue, are closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.

