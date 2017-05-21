Firefighters battle single family house fire in Northridge

- Firefighters needed 21 minutes to knockdown a non-injury fire in a Northridge home today, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



The blaze inside a home on Nordhoff St., near White Oak Avenue, was reported at 5:09 p.m., fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.



The flames began in the back of the house and moved into the attic area, Stewart said. Traffic on Nordhoff was temporarily stopped between Zelzah and White Oak avenues.



The department dispatched 31 firefighters to the scene, Stewart said.



No injuries were reported.

