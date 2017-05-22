Rare, 90-pound opah fish caught off Southern California coast

- What a catch.

Shawn Steward of Oxnard had a once-in-a-lifetime catch last week in the Channel Islands. Steward caught a 90-pound opah, which is very rare to this area.

An Opah is a unique and brightly colored fish usually caught far south of here.

Steward, who owns Aloha Spirit Sportfishing, also shared a video of the crew gutting the fish on the boat.

