Police: 19 dead, more than 50 injured after explosion at Manchester Arena

- The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 people have died and more than 50 people have been injured following an explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Police in northern England said they are now treating the incident as a possible terrorist incident, but have not confirmed it as an actual act of terror.

This comes after reports of an explosion near the arena just shortly before 10:35 p.m. local time, following the conclusion of the concert. Details regarding the cause of the loud noise have not yet been confirmed.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Investigators are focusing on a public area just outside of the box office area and there are reports the explosion was so powerful, some concertgoers, sitting several meters away, were thrown from their seats after the concussive event.

Witnesses said the concert had just ended when a loud explosion-like sound could be heard.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Some trying to evacuate the arena report smelling a "burning" smell while trying to leave the facility.

Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, the largest arena of its type in Europe, but it is unclear if the venue was filled to capacity for the concert.

Manchester Victoria station is reportedly closed and the train service has been suspended.

A lot of speculation has been surrounding the incident which happened around 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States.

While authorities have not yet said the incident is terror related, they are treating it as one and following the proper protocols put forth by the different agencies.

Bomb disposal units have been brought in to search for any possible devices or secondary devices.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

British officials said they were already on the highest terror alert possible. Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for Americans living in and traveling to Europe expressing an ongoing threat of terrorist attacks on the continent through the summer.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande said the performer was okay. The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester, the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

FOX News, SKYNEWS, and the Associated Press contributed to this report