Miracle: 6-year-old girl survives gunshot wound to neck

- The mother of a little girl who survived a gunshot wound to the neck is calling it a miracle.

Princess Jackson missed her Kindergarten graduation Monday, but she is expected to recover. Amika Latimer said an inch or two to the right or left and the 6-year-old girl could have been paralyzed or even worse, killed.

It happened along Stafford Street in Atlanta on Sunday morning. Latimer said her daughter was watching a movie with her brothers when a bullet tore through her northwest Atlanta home.

“I am like, ‘Oh, my God, my child is shot!’ And I am all over the place emotionally,” said Latimer.

Paramedics rushed the young girl to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where doctors could not believe their eyes.

“They say it is a miracle that the bullet went in and came out because something like that, it usually hits major arteries,” said Latimer. “An inch or two to the left or to the right, by baby, would have been paralyzed, but she's not.”

Family members showed FOX 5 News where the bullet went into the house and pierced the walls before striking the little girl.

“Today was Princess’ bridging ceremony. A lot of people say graduation, but it was her bridging ceremony moving from kindergarten to first grade at KIPP STRIVE Primary School,” said Latimer.

Atlanta police confirm they found at least seven shell casings in the front yard after the drive-by shooting. Crime scene investigators found three bullets in this Ford Fusion, parked in the driveway. Latimer said she is just grateful that her baby survived.

“Everybody reaps what they sow. It is just a matter of time. I am not even thinking about that person. I am glad I have my baby here,” said Latimer.

Atlanta police said they are making progress in the investigation. Investigators believe a neighbor's surveillance camera caught the gunman driving by, but did not get a license plate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses.