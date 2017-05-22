Stray bullet kills boy eating pre-bedtime snack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy's home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.

The coroner's office said in a statement Monday that Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McKinley urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects.