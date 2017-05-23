STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Brush fire breaks out near homes in Westlake Village

Posted: May 23 2017 12:37PM MST

Updated: May 23 2017 12:42PM MST

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (FOX 11) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire near homes in Westlake Village. 15 homes have been evacuated so far. 

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

