Police: High school student gunned down in front of home

- A high school student was gunned down in front of his DeKalb County home, according to police. Officers said Keschon Kerns' family found the body of the Southwest DeKalb High School junior early Sunday morning.

The death of the 18-year-old has been hard for the entire family, but in particular to his twin sister. Kiyanna Kerns said it is difficult to put into words the pain she is feeling.

“The last couple of weeks I was with him I felt extremely close to him, like never before,” she said.

DeKalb County police said the lacrosse and football player was gunned down in the family's driveway on Harvest Hill Court, off of Wesley Chapel Road.

A neighbor heard several shots Saturday night, but it was not until Sunday morning that cousin Jamel Kerns and Keschon's grandfather discovered the teen’s body wedged between a lawn mower and a car in the carport.

“That is something I will never get out of my mind,” said Jamel Kerns. “Especially with a family member, you start questioning yourself, ‘Maybe, I could have found him earlier.’”

DeKalb County police said someone shot the teen three times.

Keschon is described as comical, the life of the party. He had just gone to the prom two weeks ago. His twin sister said this is the second heartbreak for her family.

“My mom passed away two years ago, from heart disease and kidney failure and we were trying to move on in life. We were trying to get back into things. Things were going really good and this happened,” said Kiyanna Kerns.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.