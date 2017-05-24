Coast Guard searches for missing boaters off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The Coast Guard is searching for missing boaters off the coast of Georgia, where a capsized fishing boat was found after severe storms ripped through the area.

The Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday that a rescue boat and helicopter were searching waters about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer ) northeast of Tybee Island. An emergency beacon Tuesday evening alerted the Coast Guard, which found the 47-foot (14-meter) fishing boat Miss Debbie overturned in the water. No people were found with the vessel.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, a Coast Guard spokesman, said search crews have not determined how many people were aboard. He said the boat is based in Swan Quarter, North Carolina.

Parts of coastal Georgia were under warnings for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening.