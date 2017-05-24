Alleged Danville bank robber identified as ex-Southern California cop

DANVILLE (KTVU) -- The 36-year-old woman who is accused of robbing a bank in Danville Wednesday morning has been identified as a former police officer in Southern California, authorities said.

Jennifer Rae McClary, 36, of Danville, has been arrested in connection with the robbery on May 23 at the Bank of the West, located at 307 Diablo Road. She is facing charges of suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said she was wearing a painted-on beard during the bank heist.

Authorities said McClary allegedly handed a note demanding money to the teller, then fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Diablo and West El Pintado roads. No weapons were displayed during the course of the robbery, however.

Officials in Southern California said McClary worked as a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department from 2006-2008 and for the Placentia Police Department from 2008-2010.

It was not immediately clear when McClary moved to Northern California.