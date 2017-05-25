Kidnapping chase involving children in RV ends with fire

- A police chase that went through several cities ended with a fire early Thursday morning. The suspect is now believed to be dead.

Lt. Chris Cook said it started in Hunt County around 2:30 a.m. A man had kidnapped a woman and her two children, ages 1 and 3, and taken off in an RV. The woman who is possibly his girlfriend was able to text 911 to report that she had been shot three times and needed help.

Officers later spotted the RV in Caddo Mills. He saw the woman jump from the RV as it was going 80 to 90 miles per hour. She was able to speak with police and give them information before she was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The man led police on a chase on Interstate 30 westbound through Rockwall, Dallas, Grand Prairie and then into Arlington. Police used spike strips to puncture his tires and eventually he drove on just the rims of the RV.

The RV came to a stop and caught fire between Field Road and Cooper Street on I-30 in Arlington. It eventually burned to the ground.

The two children were able to get out safely. Lt. Cook said it appears as though the man let them out of the RV. They were not seriously hurt but were loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Lt. Cook said as the officers were pulling the children to safety they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

“At that point, the fire became more intense and we do believe that the individual inside the RV is deceased based upon the fire and potentially the gunshot,” he said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames very quickly but the westbound lanes of I-30 are still closed because of the police activity.



Suspect Calls FOX 4

A man claiming to be the driver called FOX 4 during the chase. He admitted shooting the woman in their RV.

He said he shot his girlfriend of five years several times and he did it out of revenge. He said she showed up to his work Wednesday night and they got into some sort of confrontation. She got into his face and was pointing her finger at him trying to get him fired, he claimed.

He wasn’t clear about when he shot her but said they had been involved in prior domestic incidents. His comments were all over the place, claiming she drugged him in the past.

“She’s a work of art. I mean, she tried to kill herself, trying to kill me and she pretty much did kill herself,” he said. “I shot her once in the leg. I shot her twice, once in one leg, once in the other leg and one in the back.”

FOX 4 did try to convince him to stop but he obviously didn’t. He said he was not going anywhere in particular just driving west on I-30.

The man mentioned his sons and said they were fine. When asked if they had witnessed the shooting he didn’t say anything and either hung up the phone or got disconnected.

FOX 4 did alert the police about the call.



Traffic Backup

FOX 4’s Chip Waggoner said all lanes of westbound I-30 at Cooper Street remain shut down because of this incident. They are expected to be closed past 9 a.m. There was also an accident in the backup that is causing slowdowns on eastbound I-30.

For traffic updates, follow Chip on Twitter at twitter.com/cwaggonerfox4.