Cops put parking lot crack cocaine in 'lost and found'

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ITEM," police quipped the drug had been placed in the department's "lost and found box" and invited the owner to come retrieve it.

"We would hate to see you lose your job .....or even worse because you accidentally dropped the drugs in a parking lot where a kid could have found it."

The post requested a picture of the crack's owner holding the drug, along with ID and a "written statement containing your claim to the crack."

