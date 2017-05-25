Massive Stockton pallet fire fueled by winds, prompts evacuations

- The fire department has called a fourth alarm in the city of Stockton in a large pallet fire fueled by high winds early Thursday evening. Evacuations are underway.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 2325 E Weber Street and B St., according to Stockton firefighters. Thick-black smoke could be seen for miles and from an aerial view from KCRA's news helicopter. The flames came close to homes in the neighborhood and the blaze has been fast moving.

At least five homes are threatened. Trees and train rail cars could be seen on fire. Winds pushed the fire through several commercial properties.

The fire may have originated in a pallet yard. Stockton firefighters are having trouble working under difficult conditions to bring the fire under control.